Man Gets Prison Time After Botched Castration in Cabin

Victim claims unlicensed surgeon Bob Lee Allen said he would eat his body parts
By Liz MacGahan,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 21, 2021 4:08 PM CDT
Botched Castration in Cabin Leads to Prison Time
(Newser) – A man in Oklahoma arrested last year on charges of performing an illegal surgery has been sentenced to two years in jail and 10 years in prison. Bob Lee Allen, 54, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery, practicing medicine without a license, and attempted distribution of a psychedelic mushroom, the AP reports. The surgery in question was a castration, and the person on whom it was performed volunteered, the Oklahoman reports. Allen agreed to plead guilty after his husband, Thomas Evans Gates III, agreed to testify against him. The crime was discovered when the 28-year-old victim started to hemorrhage and they drove him to the hospital for bleeding after the botched surgery, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The victim said he met Allen online, via a website he said was called "the Eunuch Maker and EM Crew." He flew from Virginia to Texas, and then was given a ride to a cabin in Oklahoma where the surgery was performed on a table. He said Allen told him he was a cannibal who planned to eat the body parts he removed, the Oklahoman reports. Police found the parts in a plastic bag in a freezer. Allen also reportedly told the victim he had six more patients booked for surgeries. Gates also pleaded guilty to some charges in exchange for having felony charges dropped and will have to pay about $2,000 in fines. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

