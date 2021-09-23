Britney Spears: Boot My Dad, Then End Conservatorship

(Newser) – Britney Spears agrees with her father: It's time for the conservatorship over her to be terminated. The singer said as much in a court filing Wednesday, the first time she's formally requested an end to the arrangement, the AP reports. But the filing makes clear that it's more important Spears' father Jamie be removed as conservator. "Mr. Spears cannot be permitted to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day," and must be suspended from the role by no later than the next hearing in the case on Sept. 29, Spears' lawyer says in the paperwork.

story continues below

Spears, the document reveals, is putting together a prenuptial agreement now that she's engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, and her father cannot be involved in that process, the document stresses. "The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the Conservator of her Estate but, as referenced above and well-established in the record, given that Ms. Spears’s relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests," the document says, per Deadline.

On Tuesday, Spears offered a rare glimpse into the lives of her teenage sons with Kevin Federline, Sean Preston and Jayden James. They turned 16 and 15 last week, respectively, and Spears wrote about the small party they held, though without posting pictures. "They are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men," she wrote. "It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing !!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days ... my babies in a suit !!!" She added, "there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented." (Read more Britney Spears stories.)