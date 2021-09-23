Kim Kardashian West Hosting SNL

(Newser) – Kim Kardashian West will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the second episode of its upcoming season. "OMFG no turning back now!!!!," Kardashian West tweeted Wednesday, per NBC News. The show's Oct. 2 season premiere will be hosted by Owen Wilson with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, followed a week later by Kardashian West and Halsey. Next up is Rami Malek and Young Thug, then Jason Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile. As TMZ notes, this is not just the first time for Kardashian West but for any member of the Kardashian crew. (Though the gossip site also notes the show has been known to mock the family.)

One fellow celebrity who responded with bafflement: Debra Messing. "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch," she tweeted. "Am I missing something?" Many agreed with her, though one commenter pointed out that the same question might be asked of Elon Musk's hosting gig. In other Kardashian West news, Us Weekly reports that her attention-grabbing all-black outfit at the Met Gala included a hairstyle that cost a whopping $10,000. (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)