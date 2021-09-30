 
On Eve of Launch, 800-Foot Wind Turbine Suddenly Falls

German officials investigating mysterious collapse in Haltern
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 30, 2021 9:45 AM CDT
Remains of the tower of a collapsed wind turbine stand in the forest in Haltern, Germany, on Thursday.   (Guido Bludau/dpa via AP)

(Newser) – Officials in Germany are investigating why a huge wind turbine collapsed just hours before it was due to be officially inaugurated, reports the AP. The turbine, whose rotor blades reach a height of 784 feet, toppled over late Wednesday in a forest near the western town of Haltern. German news agency dpa reported Thursday that police do not currently suspect sabotage. The wind turbine was scheduled to be officially launched Thursday, though it was connected to the power grid six months ago. Germany is trying to ramp up its use of renewable energy such as wind and solar as part of a transition away from fossil fuels and nuclear power. (Read more wind turbines stories.)

