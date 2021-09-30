There'll Be No 'I' Onstage for Next Super Bowl Halftime

(Newser) – Five big names will team up for the next Super Bowl halftime show, taking the stage together for the first time. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will form a hip-hop supergroup for the event in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, the Los Angeles Times reports. "The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement, promising an "unforgettable cultural moment."

Snoop Dogg and Lamar also are from Southern California, per the AP. The announcement was made Thursday by the NFL, sponsor Pepsi, and producer Roc Nation, noting that the five artists have 43 Grammys among them. Eminem leads the pack with 15. The Weeknd headlined the show this year in Tampa Bay, watched by almost 100 million people, per TMZ. The organizers made no promises about the game but said Super Bowl LVI's halftime show will be "12 minutes of unforgettable greatness." (Read more Super Bowl halftime stories.)