Eternals Survives Plunge

(Newser) – Disney and Marvel's Eternals took a steep drop in its second weekend in theaters, but it's still hanging on to first place ahead of newcomers like Clifford the Big Red Dog. Eternals added $27.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $118.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Gemma Chan, fell 61% from its debut, the AP reports. Though not uncommon for a big superhero tentpole, it was significantly steeper than the 52% drop seen by the last Disney and Marvel offering, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Both played exclusively in theaters, but the main difference is that Shang-Chi got better ratings from audiences and critics. The film also became available to stream on Disney+ this weekend. Eternals has made $281.4 million globally to date. Second place went to Clifford the Big Red Dog, which opened in theaters during the week and was also available to stream at home for Paramount+ subscribers. It made an estimated $16.4 million from 3,700 theaters over the weekend and $22 million across its five days in release.

Though critics were not impressed—it has a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes—audiences were more favorable, giving it a promising A CinemaScore. And Clifford managed to do this in the face of uncertain moviegoing conditions for families. Blockbusters rounded out the top five, with Dune in third place with $5.5 million, No Time to Die in fourth with $4.6 million, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage in fifth with $4 million. Notably, Venom 2 this weekend became only the second pandemic-era film to cross the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. The other was Shang-Chi.