Kanye West Faces Possible Battery Charge

(Newser) – Kanye West—or Ye, as he is officially known now—is facing a possible battery charge after a late-night confrontation with somebody seeking an autograph, reports Fox 11 of Los Angeles. Ye allegedly punched the unidentified man about 3am outside a downtown nightclub, and the LAPD has launched an investigation into criminal battery, per the Los Angeles Times. The misdemeanor carries potential jail time of six months. TMZ has video showing Ye near an SUV yelling, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cause that’s what happened right... now" at an unidentified person.

The argument allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation, and the Times reports that the man who was allegedly punched declined medical treatment when officers arrived. Ye had left the scene before police got there. Earlier that night, Ye was seen out with other celebs including girlfriend Julia Fox, Evan Ross, Madonna, and Antonio Brown, per Page Six. The incident under investigation took place outside the SoHo Warehouse. (Read more Kanye West stories.)