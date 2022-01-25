Michael Madsen Loses 26-Year-Old Son Hudson

(Newser) – Another celebrity has lost a 26-year-old son, also to a suspected suicide. Kill Bill Actor Michael Madsen on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that his son Hudson had died. The Sun further received this from a rep for Honolulu’s Department of the Medical Examiner: "I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu." Us Weekly cites Hudson's Facebook page as saying he and his wife lived in Hawaii; he served with the US Army in Afghanistan and was the godson of Quentin Tarantino.

Hudson's family released this statement: "We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time." He is one of Michael Madsen's five sons; his mother is Madsen's second wife, DeAnna. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. (Read more celebrity stories.)