Buffalo Bills Have Fans Arrested Over Their Vaccine Cards

(Newser) – They watched the Buffalo Bills trounce the New England Patriots—and it might cost them. A New York couple who attended the Jan. 15 wild card game allegedly used fake vaccination cards to do so. USA Today reports Amber Naab, 37, and Michael Naab, 34, were charged Tuesday with one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. If they're found guilty of the class D felony, each could face up to 7 years in prison, though the local DA says prison time isn't likely in the event of a conviction.

The West Seneca couple allegedly attended prior games by using CDC vaccine cards they had filled in themselves with a phony Pfizer lot number, which Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the Bills caught wind of thanks to social media posts by the couple. The Washington Post reports the team received an anonymous tip about the posts. During the 3rd quarter of the Bills-Patriots game, officials with the Bills as well as members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office removed the couple for questioning. They are being prosecuted at the request of the Bills.

WKBW reports the Naabs were released on their own recognizance and have a Feb. 22 court date. "I readily admit this is not the crime of the century," Flynn said. "I hate to be the guy that says 'I need to send a message.'" But "it's a slap in the face to the 70,000 others who did the right thing." All attendees 12 and older are required to show proof of full vaccination to attend a game at Highmark Stadium. (Read more fake vaccine card stories.)