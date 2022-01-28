Evangeline Lilly Says She Was at RFK Jr. Anti-Vax Rally

(Newser) – Almost two years after she apologized for saying she wouldn't self-isolate or change her daily routine becase of the pandemic, Evangeline Lilly is back in the news with another controversial COVID-related stance. In an Instagram post Thursday, the Canadian actress confirmed that she was at an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Washington, DC Sunday where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. invoked Anne Frank and likened mandates to conditions in Nazi Germany, Rolling Stone reports. Lilly, who starred in Lost and Marvel's Ant-Man movies, said she was at the rally to support "bodily sovereignty." She also praised a cross-country convoy of anti-mandate Canadian truckers.

story continues below

Lilly said "she believes nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society." She said she was "pro choice" before COVID and still is today, CNN reports. Variety says it has reached out to Disney for comment on Lilly's remarks. Lilly's next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be in next year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. (RFK Jr. apologized for his Holocaust remarks after wife Cheryl Hines described them as "reprehensible and insensitive.")