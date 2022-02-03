Susan Sarandon Shares a Very Controversial Cop Post

(Newser) – Susan Sarandon has made her opposition to police clear in the past, and her latest post on the issue is stirring controversy. She tweeted an image of someone else's social media post; that post featured a picture of cops attending the funeral of one of the recently slain NYPD officers that the original poster captioned, "I'm gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like." The hashtag #abolishthepolice was overlaid on the image. On Sarandon's post, the actress apparently added the additional caption, "So, if all these cops weren't needed for CRIME that day, doesn't that mean they aren't needed ANY day?" Responses on Twitter included both outrage and support for Sarandon's position.

The New York Post reports another actress got into hot water with a post about the funeral; Jacqueline Guzman said on TikTok, "We do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly. They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don’t shut down the city for them." The film and theater company Face to Face Films fired her after the post, which she ultimately deleted, went viral. The Cuban-American actress also apparently deleted her social media feeds. (Read more Susan Sarandon stories.)