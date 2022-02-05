 
Nick Cannon Apologizes to All the Moms of His Kids

Talk show host criticized for how he announced his upcoming 8th child, 2 months after death of son
By Stephanie Mojica,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 5, 2022 11:30 AM CST
Talk show host Nick Cannon poses for a portrait on the set of "The Nick Cannon Show" at Metropolis Studios in New York on Sept. 16, 2021.   (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

(Newser) – With five mothers of his children out there, talk show host Nick Cannon is probably used to some level of relationship drama—but he's drawing special ire for the way in which he announced his current partner's pregnancy on his show on Monday, People reports. Cannon and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy, which would usually be delightful news—except that Cannon and his ex lost their infant son, Zen, to brain cancer just two months ago. Zen's mom, model Alyssa Scott, hasn't made any direct statements on Cannon's announcement, though she did put up an Instagram post just hours after he made it, in which she noted: "It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself."

Plenty of critics, however, felt that the way Cannon made his remarks was inappropriate, and during his show on Thursday, Cannon candidly addressed the situation and apologized for any "pain or confusion" he caused Scott, Tiesi, or the other three mothers of his children, per Today. "I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings, and it felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child that I'm expecting," Cannon said. "I didn't need to do that, because those are two completely separate moments of my life. They both deserve respect."

The talk show host said he "failed" to protect and respect people's privacy and would try to do better with "delicate and sensitive" matters in the future. Cannon and Tiesi grappled with when and how to make their announcement, especially in light of Zen's recent death, according to Page Six. However, they were forced to address it when photos of the couple's gender reveal party were leaked. "Bre was respectful ... she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media," Cannon said on Thursday. He added: "I love my son Zen and I always will. And I'm going to love my new child and I'm going to love every child." (Read more Nick Cannon stories.)

