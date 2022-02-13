Unwanted Slithery Passenger Forces Flight to Be Diverted

(Newser) – An Air Asia pilot had to divert his Malaysian flight because of a lone passenger, but this time the ruckus didn't involve booze or masks. The passenger in question was a snake, and a pretty big one to boot, reports NPR. You can see for yourself via this TikTok video, which shows the real-life snake on a plane in an overhead compartment. "As soon as the flight captain was aware, he made the decision to divert the aircraft ... as a precautionary measure to fumigate the aircraft," says the airline's security chief, per New Straits Times. The flight had been en route from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau but touched down in Kuching instead.

“This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time,” the airline official tells CNA. “At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk." Passengers were put aboard a different plane to complete their journey. The airline didn't specify what type of snake it was or what fate the serpent met upon landing. The Samuel L. Jackson flick Snakes on a Plane is 16 years old now, and these types of headlines have surfaced multiple times in the years since. (Read more snakes stories.)