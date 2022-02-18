(Newser) – Tom Hanks' son is making headlines again, this time for what appears to be something of a slam against his famous dad. Page Six reports that Chester Hanks, aka Chet Hanks, aka Chet Hanx (his performing name) posted a video on his YouTube channel Tuesday titled "The Truth About Growing Up as a Hanks," with some of those truths raising eyebrows about the interactions within the celebrity family. Chet Hanks, who's one of two sons Tom Hanks shares with wife Rita Wilson—Tom Hanks also has two older children with his late first wife—revealed that growing up in an affluent, well-known family took its toll on him, as his peers perceived him to be "arrogant, entitled, [and] spoiled."

"My experience was even more complicated because, on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn't even famous," he said. "I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition, and that created a lot of contempt." The White Boy Summer rapper went on: "I didn't have a strong male role model to tell me ... 'Bro, f--- these people. They are just jealous of you.'" Hanks said that "I needed to hear that" to counter all of the "disdain" and "animosity" he encountered. "I didn't have anyone to tell me that. This is me now ... telling the younger version of myself what he needed to hear."

At the same time, the 31-year-old acknowledged having been "blessed" growing up in a life of privilege and that he wouldn't change things. "I love my parents," he said. As for the accusations of him being "entitled," Hanks insists that isn't the case, because his mom and dad made sure that didn't happen. "My parents didn't spoil me," he said. "I was never just given money or an allowance. I had to work and earn everything that I've made." He said if he needed money to go out with friends, Tom Hanks would tell him, "You want some money? Go wash my car. I'll give you 60 bucks." Chet Hanks said of his dad's M.O., which instilled in him a work ethic: "I'm grateful for that." (Read more Tom Hanks stories.)