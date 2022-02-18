Lockout Affects First Games

(Newser) – Baseball has canceled its first games because of the lockout. MLB announced Friday that spring training games won't be played until at least March 5, ESPN reports. Spring training had been scheduled to begin this week, with the first games taking place Feb. 26. Owners locked out the players in December when their contract expired. "We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must postpone the start of spring training games," baseball's statement said Friday. The owners added that their bargaining committee will meet with union negotiators every day next week in hopes of starting the regular season on time.

The Players Associated disputed the owners' contention. "Nothing requires the league to delay the start of spring training," the union's statement said, "much like nothing required the league's decision to implement the lockout in the first place." The negotiating session between the two sides Thursday on economic issues lasted 15 minutes, per the AP; there have only been six meetings on the principle issues since Dec. 2. MLB has said Feb. 28 is the latest an agreement can be reached in order for the season to start on schedule—March 31, per the New York Times. The union hasn't said whether it agrees with that timeline. (Read more MLB stories.)