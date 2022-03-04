(Newser) – Tucker Carlson has been attracting attention of late with seemingly supportive comments on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who's been decried by much of the world for the war he's waging in Ukraine. The Fox News host has since walked his remarks back a bit, but that didn't stop Jon Stewart from weighing in, and adding to, the backlash during an appearance this week on the podcast of New York Times reporter Kara Swisher, per the Hill. "When you deal with such a dishonest propagandist—and that is what he is—there's nothing you can take out of context, because none of it is real," Stewart said of Carlson. "He's admitted when he's cornered, he lies. It's all a game and a performance. I mean, honestly, I have no idea what the f--- that guy believes, truly."

Stewart places part of the blame on Fox News co-founder Rupert Murdoch, accusing him of "trying to destroy the fabric of this country." "What's in it for him?" Stewart wonders. The 59-year-old comedian and ex-Daily Show host, now host of the Apple TV+ show The Problem With Jon Stewart, also touches on a variety of other topics, including backlash he himself received for offering his thoughts on recent controversy swirling around podcaster Joe Rogan. On that matter, Stewart said he advocated for engagement over censorship, which led to accusations that Stewart was making excuses for Rogan's misinformation.

"You watch this thing explode, and it has very little resemblance to what actually occurred," Stewart said, noting that what he'd said had been warped and diluted into clicky headlines that didn't quite capture his full meaning. He acknowledges, however, that "the thing that they're reacting to is a caricature of me. Not me." Swisher also asks if Stewart has ever considered running for political office himself. "Oh, god. How do you not? When you see the s---heads that are," he replied.