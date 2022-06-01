She Got Within 10 Feet of Yellowstone Bison, With Horrifying End

(Newser) – A woman got far too close to a Yellowstone bison this week. "Consequently, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air," park officials say in a release. The unnamed 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, died of her injuries, said to include a puncture wound. "Park emergency medical providers responded to the incident immediately" before the woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Idaho, per the release. It's unclear where she succumbed, per NBC News. She had approached the female bison after it ventured close to a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin near the Old Faithful geyser on Monday morning, according to park officials. She was within 10 feet of the animal when it charged, per CNN.

"This is the first reported incident in 2022 of a visitor threatening a bison (getting too close to the animal) and the bison responding to the threat by goring the individual," according to the release. Two other visitors were nearby, within 25 feet of the animal, when the incident occurred, officials say. They note visitors are warned to stay at least 25 yards or 75 feet from bison—the largest mammals in North America, which have injured more people in the park than any other animal and "can run three times faster than humans"—as well as elk, bighorn sheep, moose, and coyote. Visitors are also advised to stay at least 100 yards or 300 feet from the park's wolves and bears. (A woman who was charged by a grizzly bear at Yellowstone ended up spending time in jail.)