Game of Thrones Saga May Not Be Over Yet

HBO is developing a sequel centered on Jon Snow, with actor Kit Harrington expected back
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 17, 2022 1:52 PM CDT
Kit Harington portrays Jon Snow in a scene from the seventh season of HBO's "Game of Thrones."   (Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO via AP)

(Newser) – The last time Game of Thrones fans saw Jon Snow, he was headed out of Westeros with the wildlings in the series finale after being exiled. However, the Hollywood Reporter says fans apparently haven't seen the last of him. The outlet reports that HBO is developing a sequel centering on Snow, aka Aegon Targayen, with actor Kit Harrington expected to reprise the role. Variety and Deadline have confirmed the scoop.

Note the word "sequel." While several other Thrones-related projects are in the works, those are prequels focused on events that took place before the main series. The Snow project (Deadline describes it as in the "exploratory stages") would pick up where things left off, raising the possibility that fans would see other characters such as Arya or Sansa Stark. (One of the prequel projects will be on Broadway.)

