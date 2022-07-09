(Newser) – They have two kids together and two Oscar nominations between them for their roles in The Power of the Dog. Now, after a six-year romance, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons also have two weddings rings. Page Six reports the couple wed at the posh GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, last weekend, with a Dunst rep keeping it short and sweet: "I can just confirmed they got married. No other details will be given." In 2015, the two met on the set of FX's Fargo, playing a married couple, and started dating a year later, after Dunst broke up with then-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. Their engagement was announced in January 2017.

People, which confirms the marriage, notes the two have also collaborated on other acting projects, including on episodes of Netflix's Black Mirror and Comedy Central's Drunk History, as well as in the Netflix movie Windfall. "I don't wanna do another project without her," Plemons told the magazine in December, before their dual Oscar nominations for Power of the Dog were announced. "It's just the best." After they did find out about their double honor, Dunst gushed, "I was actually more, weirdly, excited for Jesse. I screamed. To be nominated together is the craziest thing. We just feel so lucky." Dunst, 40, and Plemons, 34, share two sons: Ennis Howard, 4, and 14-month-old James Robert. (Read more Kirsten Dunst stories.)