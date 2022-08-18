Alexis Bledel's Husband Files for Divorce

It's over for actress and Vincent Kartheiser
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 18, 2022 1:35 AM CDT
Alexis Bledel, Vincent Kartheiser Divorcing
In this Jan. 27, 2013, file photo, actors Vincent Kartheiser, left, and Alexis Bledel pose at the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are done, eight years after they got hitched. Kartheiser, 43, filed to divorce Bledel, 40, last week, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. The real-life couple met while playing a couple on Mad Men, and kept their wedding three years later and their baby a year after that way under the radar. (The now-6-year-old boy's name still has not been made public, Page Six reports.) Bledel announced earlier this year that her 2021 appearances on The Handmaid's Tale would be her last, saying, "After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time." (Read more Alexis Bledel stories.)

