Alexis Bledel's Husband Files for Divorce

(Newser) – Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are done, eight years after they got hitched. Kartheiser, 43, filed to divorce Bledel, 40, last week, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. The real-life couple met while playing a couple on Mad Men, and kept their wedding three years later and their baby a year after that way under the radar. (The now-6-year-old boy's name still has not been made public, Page Six reports.) Bledel announced earlier this year that her 2021 appearances on The Handmaid's Tale would be her last, saying, "After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time." (Read more Alexis Bledel stories.)