'Lt. Uhura' Is Going to Space

(Newser) – A Vulcan is taking Star Trek's Lt. Uhura to space. TMZ reports that the ashes of Nichelle Nichols, who died at 89 last month, will be taken to space by United Launch Alliance's first Vulcan Centaur mission planned for December at the earliest. The mission's "secondary payload" will also include samples of the ashes of other Star Trek cast members and creators, including James Doohan, who played Scotty; special effects expert Douglas Trumbull; series creator Gene Roddenberry; and his wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, who played Nurse Chapel, Universe Today reports.

The payload will include a DNA sample from Nichols as well as a gram of her ashes. "I'm sure she would have much preferred to go on the shuttle, but this was a pretty close second," son Kyle Johnson says. The Vulcan Centaur mission will deliver a robotic lander to the moon before it heads for a "graveyard orbit" around the sun carrying capsules of cremated remains. The "Enterprise" memorial was organized by Celestis, a Houston company that has been sending people's ashes to space since 1994, Deadline reports. (Some of Doohan's ashes were secretly taken to the International Space Station.)