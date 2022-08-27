Cops: 3 Hurt Fleeing Wiz Khalifa Concert

Rapper's show near Indianapolis got cut short after shouts of a possible shooting, and people fled
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 27, 2022 11:30 AM CDT
Cops: 3 Injured at Wiz Khalifa Concert After 'Disturbance'
Wiz Khalifa arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(Newser) – Rapper Wiz Khalifa cut short a concert in suburban Indianapolis as people began fleeing the outdoor venue, leaving three with minor injuries, following a disturbance, police said, per the AP. People started exiting the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville about 10:30pm Friday after a reported disturbance on part of the amphitheater's lawn, with some of them shouting about a possible shooting, the Indianapolis Star reports. The disturbance happened about 45 minutes into Wiz Khalifa's show, which was part of the "Vinyl Verse" tour co-headlined with fellow rapper Logic, according to the Star. The music stopped, and Wiz Khalifa and his band left the stage immediately.

Three people reported minor injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment after concertgoers "self-evacuated" the amphitheater, where all exits were opened in accordance with the venue's emergency procedures, police said. In a parking lot outside, some audience members were making cellphone calls, while others wept and held each other, the newspaper reports. Police said in a news release early Saturday that no weapon was found following a sweep of the area at the venue about 20 miles north of Indianapolis. A message seeking comment from Live Nation, the concert promotion company that owns and operates Ruoff, was left Saturday by the AP. Police didn't immediately reply to a message seeking details on the nature of Friday's disturbance.

