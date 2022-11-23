Todd and Julie Chrisley think they know best about what punishment they should receive after their convictions on bank fraud, tax evasion, and other charges—and it's not the prison sentences that were handed down this week. Todd Chrisley, 53, one half of the USA Network's Chrisley Knows Best series, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, 49, received 12 years and seven years behind bars, respectively, on Monday, but the two are now planning to appeal those sentences, their lawyer says in a statement, per NBC News.

"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family," says attorney Alex Little, noting his clients "are people of faith" whose faith will pull them through their tribulations. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid." Little adds that the Chrisleys—who received "way more than what they asked for but far less than what prosecutors wanted" in terms of their sentences, per Page Six—are "optimistic about the road ahead." Meanwhile, Kyle Chrisley, Todd Chrisley's once-estranged adult son, appeared to warn followers on social media not to be too hasty in jumping to any conclusions.

"Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you," the 31-year-old posted in a Monday Instagram story, quoting a Bible verse, per People. The magazine notes that Kyle Chrisley long had tensions with his father and stepmother, especially after they were granted custody of his young daughter. He says they've since reconciled and that he's now grateful for his dad's "love [and] graciousness." Todd Chrisley also has a 33-year-old daughter, Lindsie Chrislie, from his previous marriage to Teresa Terry, as well as the three children he shares with Julie Chrisley: 16-year-old Grayson, 25-year-old Savannah, and 26-year-old Chase. (Read more reality TV stories.)