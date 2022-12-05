At Kennedy Center Honors, an Ovation for Paul Pelosi

A heartfelt Patti LaBelle praised her lifelong friend Gladys Knight. Sean Penn called U2 “four scrappy Dublin punks.” Ballet dancers performed for conductor and composer Tania León. Matt Damon playfully teased his friend George Clooney, and Sheryl Crow delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Baby Baby” to Amy Grant during Sunday's Kennedy Center Honors. Knight, Clooney, Grant, León, and U2 were all celebrated at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which annually honors a select group of people for their artistic influences on American culture. President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their respective spouses were in attendance, as were members of the president's Cabinet and Congress.

One audience member from the political world—Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—drew some attention. He is recovering from a brutal attack in the Pelosis’ San Francisco home in October. The couple received a standing ovation from the crowd. Normally performers like U2 or Knight would be headlining such a show, but during the Kennedy Center event the honorees sit in the balcony and watch as their peers laud them and perform their works. Some highlights, per the AP: