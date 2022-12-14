DJ 'tWitch' of Ellen Is Dead at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a key part of the long-running Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died at age 40. The man known for his incredible dance moves was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Los Angeles-area hotel on Tuesday, TMZ reports. He was a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project and on Star Search before rising to fame as a dancer on So You Think You Can Dance, finishing second on Season Four of the reality show in 2008. He landed roles in several films in the Step Up franchise before joining the Ellen DeGeneres Show as a DJ in 2014. In 2020, he was named an executive producer of the show and stayed with it until its finale this past May.

Boss also had roles in 2014's Drop Dead Diva, 2015's Magic Mike XXL, and 2016's Ghostbusters. He also hosted TV shows including Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings together with wife Allison Holker Boss, a fellow competitor on the all-star season of So You Think You Can Dance. The couple—who welcomed two children together and shared custody of Allison's daughter from a previous relationship—had just celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary on Saturday, TMZ reports. Before Boss was found Tuesday, Allison had run into a Los Angeles police station saying she was concerned about him, according to the outlet.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," the 34-year-old now tells People. "He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans." She continues: "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt." She asks for privacy for the family, including the children, ages 3, 6, and 14. She adds, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you." (If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help by calling 988 in the US.)