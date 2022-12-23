Police Check Out 'Cousin Eddie'

Lifelike (and annoying) film character outside home fooled a neighbor
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 22, 2022 6:00 PM CST
Lifelike Film Character Outside Home Prompts a Call to Police
Police were called to investigate this "Cousin Eddie" Christmas display in Shepherdsville, Ky.   (WDRB via AP)

A "Cousin Eddie" display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real, and police were called to check it out. After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs." Officers arrived at the Shepherdsville home to find a mannequin in the yard that looked like "Cousin Eddie" from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, per the AP. It was decorated with a robe, a hat, a cigar, and a beer and was holding what appeared to be an orange hose, per WDRB-TV.

Homeowner Joni Keeney said she decided to put up the display from her favorite Christmas movie to have some fun. "Everybody has a 'Cousin Eddie' in their family, everybody," Keeney said. "I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh,” Keeney said. Responding officers did get a laugh and took some photos of the display, WDRB reported. "Never a dull moment," Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said.

(Read more strange stuff stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X