Police Check Out 'Cousin Eddie'

A "Cousin Eddie" display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real, and police were called to check it out. After receiving the call, a dispatcher described the scene to responding officers as "a male standing outside. He is naked. He has a robe covering part of his body. He is exposing himself, and he has a hose between his legs." Officers arrived at the Shepherdsville home to find a mannequin in the yard that looked like "Cousin Eddie" from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, per the AP. It was decorated with a robe, a hat, a cigar, and a beer and was holding what appeared to be an orange hose, per WDRB-TV.

Homeowner Joni Keeney said she decided to put up the display from her favorite Christmas movie to have some fun. "Everybody has a 'Cousin Eddie' in their family, everybody," Keeney said. "I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh,” Keeney said. Responding officers did get a laugh and took some photos of the display, WDRB reported. "Never a dull moment," Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said.

