HGTV Star: Old Show May Have Poisoned Me

Christina Hall made her name on the HGTV home-renovation series Flip or Flop. But the 39-year-old now says all those renovations may have damaged her health. "My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," Hall wrote on her Instagram Story, per Yahoo Entertainment. "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips)." The idea is plausible, a medical toxicologist tells Today. “If she’s renovating old homes, she's around old paint,” says Dr. Robert O. Wright. “In the process of tearing down walls, you create dust and powders that you inhale.”

Hall says the first plan of attack is to try to remove the poisons through IV treatments and detoxing. She'll reassess at that point but is also considering the possibility that her breast implants may be playing a role as well, per People. "I've had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I'm considering the thought that this could be breast implant related," she wrote in a separate Instagram post. Hall ticked of a host of ailments she's had, including Hashimoto's disease, Raynaud's syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, rashes, joint and muscle pain, acid reflux, brain fog, swollen lymph nodes, and adrenal fatigue. (Read more HGTV stories.)