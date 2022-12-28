Morrissey's Post About Miley Cyrus Is Getting Attention

Morrissey posted a Dec. 24 message to his website, but not for the purpose of wishing his fans a happy holiday season. Rather, the British rocker informed everyone that he's split with Capitol Records, the label he just signed with two months ago, and with whom he has not yet even released a record. And then there's the Miley Cyrus part. The post includes a picture of the former Smiths frontman and Cyrus together and is titled "MILEY IS A PUNK ROCKER," and it starts off matter-of-factly with, "Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song 'I Am Veronica' for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago." Morrissey continues, "This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers."

As Variety reports, that album was originally scheduled to be released in February of next year by Capitol, but in a Nov. 14 post on his blog Morrissey announced, with no further information given, "Bonfire of Teenagers is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records." Then, on Dec. 23, he posted, "Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records." Following his Christmas Eve Miley post (the song she wants to be removed from is on Bonfire), he's posted a few other messages, including a meme that reads, in part, "The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish or crazy."

It's not clear what all this is about, but also last month, Morrissey made headlines for walking off stage just 30 minutes or so into a Los Angeles show with no explanation. He's also polarized fans with increasingly right-leaning political statements as well as comments like, "“Everyone ultimately prefers their own race … does this make everyone racist?" The AV Club reports that before all this, Bonfire had already been "stuck sitting on a shelf" for almost two years. Writes Sam Barsanti, "So what we have here is a situation where people don’t want to work with Morrissey and Morrissey doesn’t want to work with people. Is it good or bad news? A little of both, so we’ll file it under 'Could Be Worse News.'" (Read more Morrissey stories.)