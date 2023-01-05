Last month, controversial influencer Andrew Tate, since taken into the custody of Romanian police on human trafficking and rape charges, tried to troll climate activist Greta Thunberg with a post about his luxury car collection. "I have 33 cars," including a Bugatti and at least two Ferraris, he bragged at the time, poking fun at Thunberg by telling her he wanted to send her a list of all the vehicles in his possession, as well as details of their "enormous emissions." That list just became substantially shorter: Romanian authorities say they've seized some of the cars from Tate's assemblage, including what appears to be the Bugatti and the Ferraris, as well as a Porsche and $380,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge, per the Independent, citing Romanian outlet Spy News.

Another Romanian news outlet, Gandul, shows photos of other cars said to have been seized, including a BMW X6 M and Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate. Authorities say they took 11 cars in total, per Insider. The Independent puts the value of the collection at $5.3 million, though it's not clear if that's for all of Tate's cars or just the ones seized. Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for the country's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, tells Insider the seizure was made so that the cars could be used to help offset the cost of the probe into Tate, as well as serve as collateral in case his victims are awarded payments. Bolla says investigators are looking into whether the vehicles were purchased using money made through human trafficking. Tate, his brother, and two others were arrested on Dec. 29. (Read more Andrew Tate stories.)