Paris Hilton: I Was Drugged, Raped at 15

Paris Hilton, who has testified before Congress about being abused as a boarding school student, said in a new interview that she was drugged and raped as a teenager. She and her friends had met a group she described as older guys at Century City Mall in Los Angeles, who invited them to a house where they drank wine coolers, People reports. "I just immediately started feeling dizzy and woozy," Hilton said. "I don't know what he put in there, I'm assuming it was a roofie"—a date rape drug. She was out for a few hours, the reality star said.

Hilton, who was 15 at the time, said she was aware of what had happened. "I have visions of him on top of me, covering my mouth, being like, 'You're dreaming, you're dreaming,' and whispering that in my ear," she told Glamour UK. Hilton said she still becomes emotional when she thinks back to the attack. "I was just a little girl," she said. "I just feel like they stole my childhood, and it's heartbreaking that it's still happening to so many kids today." (Read more Paris Hilton stories.)