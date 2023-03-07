A new comic strip is dropping Monday, though it's not so much new as it is "reborn." In fact, the cartoon will be called Dilbert Reborn—created by embattled cartoonist Scott Adams, who saw his original Dilbert strip dropped by newspapers across the US, as well as by his strip distributor, after racist remarks Adams made online and on his podcast last month. Per CNN Business, Adams will launch the revamped strip next week on his subscription-based Locals website, a fact confirmed by Adams himself on his social media over the weekend.

And he's already offering a sneak peek into his updated creation, as seen in a Sunday livestream in which he asked viewers to "keep me company" as he drew some of the new panels on a tablet. In the fresh strip, the Garbage Man character is seen coming to collect someone's ashes and asking the Dogbert character, "How did he die?," an apparent reference to the main character, Dilbert. "It's a long story," replies Dogbert. Garbage Man tells Dogbert, "Give me two hours," an apparent hint that he's going to resurrect Dilbert, to which Dogbert replies, "Can you make him angrier this time?" Although not clear how peeved the new Dilbert will be, Adams is offering more on his own feelings over the controversy swirling around him.

"I shook the box intentionally. I did not realize how hard I shook it," he tells the Washington Post of his comments that Black people were a "hate group," and that white people should "get the hell away from Black people." He tells the Post his remarks were purposely exaggerated to provoke discussion, while he noted Monday on CUOMO that it was "almost entirely white people" that "canceled" him, per NewsNation. "Black America is actually completely fine, both conservative and liberal, if they see the context," he said. Much more here on the history of Dilbert and Adams. (Read more Scott Adams stories.)