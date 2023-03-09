In a world where Reality TV Land includes shows featuring the "best funeral ever," Vanilla Ice becoming temporarily Amish, and a group of women who've convinced themselves they're vying for the hand of Prince Harry (it was an obvious lookalike), a series dedicated to prolific dad Nick Cannon, who's so far had 12 children with six women, doesn't seem too outlandish. On Monday, the Masked Singer host posted a cryptic tweet announcing "big news," along with a baby bottle emoji, followed by a social media post showing a trailer for Who's Having a Baby, a show described as "the mother of all game shows," per ETOnline.com. The premise: Cannon, 42, would pick the mother of his next child from a lineup of contestants, in a series hosted by comedian Kevin Hart on the E! network.

"You're gonna get some contestants that wanna have your baby!" Hart cheerfully announces to Cannon in the promo, which shows Cannon just as cheerfully retorting "eeny meeny miny moe" before a bevy of beauties. The reaction was swift and ... confused. "This is beyond disturbing," one commenter noted under Cannon's Instagram post. Jezebel, meanwhile, described the concept of "gamifying procreation" as an "extremely painful" one. Turns out, however, that the pain has since been eased: It was all a stunt, though one designed to promote another game show of sorts featuring Hart and Cannon.

That series, which will still air on E!, is Celebrity Prank Wars, a comedy franchise developed by Hart for NBCUniversal that's described by Variety as "an all-out war as one celebrity pranks another, and the payback begins," with hosts Hart and Cannon picking the winner of each setup. Scheduled to appear on the program are such stars as Tiffany Haddish, Ludacris, Robin Thicke, and Killer Mike, among others. An E! rep confirms to CNN that this show is the real deal, which has all the media outlets who fell for the pregnancy series crying like a baby. "I got got—congrats to all my haters!" Kady Ruth Ashcraft writes in an update for her Jezebel story. Celebrity Prank Wars debuts April 6 on E! (Read more Nick Cannon stories.)