A Little Happy News for Harry, Meghan

Princess Lilibet Diana has now been officially christened in Los Angeles
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 8, 2023 11:25 AM CST
In this May 2, 2021, file photo, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" in Inglewood, California.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The youngest child of England's Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been officially christened as Princess Lilibet Diana in, of all places, Los Angeles. "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor," says a rep for the Sussexes, per CBS News. Like any royal family affair, it didn't come without drama: As People reports, Harry and Meghan invited King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate to the event; all were no-shows, though there were apparently 20 to 30 guests at the "intimate gathering."

The christening did come with an interesting American side note: Lilibet's godfather is Tyler Perry. Her godmother is so far unnamed. People notes that the Sussexes' children are now afforded the titles of prince and princess under arcane rules from King George V. (Meghan got some bad news Wednesday.)

