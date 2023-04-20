4th Suspect Arrested in Sweet 16 Party Shooting

Johnny Letron Brown, 20, is charged with reckless murder
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 20, 2023 1:55 PM CDT
A bullet hole is visible in the glass transom over the door at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Ala., Sunday, April 16, 2023. Several people were killed and multiple others injured in a shooting at a birthday party at the dance studio the previous night.   (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

Another arrest has been made in connection with a shooting at Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama that left four young people dead and 32 others injured. Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, has been charged with four counts of reckless murder, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. A total of four defendants are now facing reckless murder charges in connection with the shooting rampage that shocked the small east Alabama city of Dadeville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has yet to detail the number of guns used or bullets fired, notes Al.com.

Brothers Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16—also both from Tuskegee—were arrested Tuesday. Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested Wednesday. The district attorney said the teens will be tried as adults as required by Alabama law when anyone 16 or older is charged with murder. The victims were Philstavious Dowdell, 18; Shaunkivia Nicole "Keke" Smith, 17; Marsiah Emmanuel "Siah" Collins, 19; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23.

The shooting was the 16th mass killing in the US this year, per a database maintained by the AP and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. A 17th took place in Maine on Tuesday. A total of 88 people have died in the killings so far in 2023. (Read more mass shootings stories.)

