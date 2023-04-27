Rapper MoneySign Suede Killed in California Prison

Rapper MoneySign Suede has died after he was stabbed in a shower at a California prison, authorities and his attorney said. The 22-year-old rapper from Huntington Park, whose real name was Jaime Brugada Valdez, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad shortly before 10pm Tuesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at a prison medical facility. The agency didn't detail his injuries but said his death was being investigated as a homicide, the AP reports. "They said it was a stabbing to the neck," Valdez's attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, told the Los Angeles Times.

"There's an investigation, but at this point the motive remains unknown," Rosenberg said, per NBC. "Suede was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. Everybody loved him." Suede signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and released his most recent album, Parkside Baby, last September. The Monterey County prison houses more than 4,000 minimum- and medium-security inmates. Valdez was sent there after being sentenced in Riverside County last December to serve two years and eight months on two charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to state corrections officials.