Tom Brady is neighbors with his ex, Gisele Bundchen, but he may not be popping over to borrow eggs and sugar anytime soon. That's because his time has apparently been occupied of late with a rumored new romantic interest: Russian model Irina Shayk, who was previously linked with actor Bradley Cooper and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. A source tells People that the retired NFL star, 45, and Shayk, 37, "have been in touch for a few weeks" and are nurturing "a spark," with the two even reportedly spending the past weekend together in Los Angeles at a house where Brady is staying.
TMZ has pics of the two from their LA meetup, including one of Brady and Shayk in a car at a stoplight, smiling at each other as Brady was spotted "stroking Irina's cheek." The two are said to have first met in Italy in May at the wedding of billionaire art collector Joe Nahmad to model Madison Headrick. USA Today notes that Brady has kept his dating life fairly private since his split with Bundchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. He also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Shayk has a 6-year-old daughter, Lea, whom she shares with Cooper. (Read more Tom Brady stories.)