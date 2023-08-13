Barbie, Oppenheimer Reunite

Summer blockbusters are 1-2 again
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 13, 2023 1:50 PM CDT
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie, from left, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt and America Ferrera in a scene from "Barbie."   (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Barbie's star has not dimmed. Director Greta Gerwig's film phenomenon is a runaway No. 1 at the box office in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Margot Robbie-led and produced film from Warner Bros., which is in 4,137 theaters, refused to drop off as most box office toppers have this year, surpassing $500 million in North America overall a week after it crossed the $1 billion mark globally, a record for a female director, the AP reports.

The second half of the "Barbenheimer" duo, Oppenheimer, returned to the No. 2 spot in its own fourth week after a week at No. 3 overall. The Christopher Nolan-directed film from Universal Pictures brought in $18.8 million from 3,761 locations for an overall domestic total of $264.3 million. The top pair had thin competition. The week's top new release, Universal's The Last Voyage of the Demeter, finished fifth with a $6.5 million opening weekend. In its second week, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem earned $15.6 million domestically for third place, and the Jason Statham shark sequel, Meg 2: The Trench, brought in $12.7 million, dropping from second to fifth in its second week in theaters.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. Barbie, $33.7 million.
  2. Oppenheimer, $18.8 million.
  3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, $15.6 million.
  4. Meg 2: The Trench, $12.7 million.
  5. The Last Voyage of the Demeter, 6.5 million.
  6. Haunted Mansion, $5.6 million.
  7. Talk to Me, $5.1 million.
  8. Sound of Freedom, $4.8 million.
  9. Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part I, $4.7 million.
  10. Jailer, 2.6 million.
