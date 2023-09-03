Corgis Lead Tribute to Queen

Royal fans and their pet corgis gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday to remember Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, a year after her death. Around 20 corgi enthusiasts dressed up their pets in crowns, tiaras, and royal outfits and paraded them outside the palace in central London to pay tribute to Elizabeth, the AP reports. Corgis were the late queen's constant companions since she was a child, and Elizabeth owned around 30 throughout her life. Generations of the dogs descended from Susan, a corgi given to the queen on her 18th birthday.

Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, who organized Sunday's event, said she would like the corgi march to take place every year in Elizabeth's memory. "I can't see a better way to remember her than through her corgis, through the breed that she loved and cherished through her life," she said. "You know, I can't still get used to the fact that she's not physically around us, but she's looking at us." Sept. 8 will be the first anniversary of the death of the 96-year-old queen at her Balmoral castle estate in Scotland. She constitutionally reigned for 70 years and was Britain's longest-reigning sovereign.