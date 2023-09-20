At 81, Isabel Allende Is Changing Things Up

Renowned author of much more grown-up content has a 3-book deal for kids books
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 20, 2023 4:57 PM CDT
At 81, Isabel Allende Takes a Crack at Kids Books
This cover image released by Philomel Books shows "Perla, The Mighty Dog," a children's book by Isabel Allende.   (Philomel Books via AP)

After 40 years of publishing and millions of book sales worldwide, the AP reports that Isabel Allende is ready to become a children's author. Allende has a deal with Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, for three picture books. She will start with Perla, The Mighty Dog, to be released next June. Illustrated by Sandy Rodriguez and inspired by Allende's rescue dog, Perla is the story of a dog with a big heart, a loud bark, and fierce loyalty to her human soulmate, Nico Rico.

"I love dogs more than people because we have so much to learn from them. Perla is joyful, loyal, loves unconditionally and is always ready to protect her family," Allende said in a statement Wednesday. "Perla and Nico's adventures are about the power of friendship, teamwork and the magic hidden in our daily lives." Allende, 81, is the daughter of former Chilean President Salvador Allende, and is known for such novels as The House of the Spirits and Eva Luna.

(Read more Isabel Allende stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X