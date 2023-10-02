Gerard Depardieu is facing down rape and sexual assault claims that stretch back years, and he's remained mostly reticent about the accusations. Now, the 74-year-old French actor has penned an open letter pushing back on the allegations and insisting that "I finally want to tell you my truth," reports the Guardian . "I thought I didn't care, but no, actually no," he writes in Le Figaro , a French daily paper. "This all gets to me. Worse still, it wipes me out." He adds that "I have never, ever abused a woman" and that "hurting a woman would be like kicking my own mother in the stomach."

Deadline notes that Depardieu was accused of rape in 2018 by fellow French actor Charlotte Arnould, who was 22 at the time to Depardieu's 70. Then, in April, investigative outlet Mediapart published a report in which 13 additional women accused Depardieu of sexually inappropriate conduct. Radio station France Inter then came out with two new accusations over the summer. Depardieu seemed to address Arnould's allegations in his letter. "A woman came to my house for the first time, walking lightly, going up to my room of her own free will," he writes, adding she returned to his home a second time. "There has never been any coercion, violence, or protest between us."

He also touches on claims of him behaving inappropriately on movie sets. "I've often done that which others wouldn't dare to do: pushed limits, shaken certitudes, habits on the set between two takes, between two tensions ... to get a laugh," he notes. He adds: "Not everyone laughed. ... [I]t was never my intention to hurt, and I beg you to excuse me for behaving like a child who wanted to have fun in a gallery." Arnould attorney Carine Durrieu Diebolt pushed back at Depardieu's letter on Monday, telling the France Info radio station that she was "shocked and scandalized" by it. Durrieu Diebolt also said Depardieu was the longtime friend of one of Arnould's parents, and that Depardieu had "held [Arnould] on his knee when she was a baby, so there was a paternal link of trust to him," per the Guardian. (Read more Gerard Depardieu stories.)