"Dolly Parton wows in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uniform" was one complimentary perspective on what the country star wore during her halftime performance at the Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup between the Cowboys and Washington Commanders. As she crooned "Jolene," "9 to 5," and a cover of Queen's "We Are the Champions," the 77-year-old singer sported a version of the hometown team's cheerleader outfit, complete with "a blue cropped top with a deep neckline and a white vest and shorts decorated with stars," per Today. But while many cheered Parton for her confidence and style, others felt her outfit was inappropriate for a woman of her age, per USA Today. "I love her but I don't want to see her in a cheerleading outfit ... beneath her and her iconic song," sniffed one commenter under a TikTok video showing Parton's performance.