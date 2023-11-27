Dolly Parton's Sister Has a NSFW Message for Critics

Stella Parton has some words for folks who didn't like Dolly's outfit at NFL's Thanksgiving Day game
By Jenn Gidman
Posted Nov 27, 2023
Updated Dec 2, 2023 12:10 PM CST
Dolly Parton's Sister Has a NSFW Message for Critics
Dolly Parton peforms during halftime at an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.   (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

"Dolly Parton wows in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uniform" was one complimentary perspective on what the country star wore during her halftime performance at the Thanksgiving Day NFL matchup between the Cowboys and Washington Commanders. As she crooned "Jolene," "9 to 5," and a cover of Queen's "We Are the Champions," the 77-year-old singer sported a version of the hometown team's cheerleader outfit, complete with "a blue cropped top with a deep neckline and a white vest and shorts decorated with stars," per Today. But while many cheered Parton for her confidence and style, others felt her outfit was inappropriate for a woman of her age, per USA Today. "I love her but I don't want to see her in a cheerleading outfit ... beneath her and her iconic song," sniffed one commenter under a TikTok video showing Parton's performance.

One notable defender, however, came to Parton's rescue: her sister Stella, reports the Daily Beast. "I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving," Stella wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. And then, a more biting admonishment to detractors: "To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say f--- yourself. Shame on you not her." As for Dolly herself—she didn't seem to have any regrets about her performance or her get-up. (Read more Dolly Parton stories.)

