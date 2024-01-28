The Beekeeper Rises to Top

With no new wide releases on the schedule this weekend, holdovers sustained the North American box office, which was led by The Beekeeper in its third week of release. Amazon MGM Studios' Jason Statham action film earned $7.4 million to take the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates Sunday. It was down only 14% from the previous weekend and brings its running domestic total to $42.3 million, the AP reports. Globally, the film has crossed $100 million. Paramount's Mean Girls musical, which is also in its third weekend, was close behind with $7.3 million. The movie has now earned $60.8 million in North America.

This was the first moviegoing weekend since Oscar nominations were announced. While many top contenders are already available to watch at home, several films still in theaters got sizable bounces from the buzz. Amazon and MGM's American Fiction, nominated for five awards, including best picture and best actor for Jeffrey Wright, got a 65% bump in its seventh week, with $2.9 million in ticket sales. Searchlight's Poor Things, nominated for 11 Oscars, including best picture, best director and best actress for Emma Stone, received a 43% boost from last weekend with an estimated $3 million. The Yorgos Lanthimos film has now earned $51.1 million globally.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.