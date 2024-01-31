Elisabeth Moss Celebrates a Big First

Her characters have been with child on Mad Men and The Handmaid's Tale, but the real-life pregnancy of Elisabeth Moss is decidedly a much happier occasion. Page Six notes that the 41-year-old actor has been the topic of pregnancy speculation since December, when she was spotted rubbing her tummy in public while wearing oversize clothes. She confirmed the news Tuesday during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , in which the show's host came right out and asked her as she took her seat, "Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?"

Moss' reply: "A little bit of both." She told Kimmel she's been "really lucky" with her first pregnancy so far, and that "it's been going really well." She also prodded Kimmel, a dad of four, for some parenting advice, leading him to recall one of the best nuggets he received from actor Bill Murray on what to bring to the delivery room. "[Murray] said, 'Bring Christmas lights to hang'" or battery-fueled candles, Kimmel noted. "Because the lighting is terrible in the room. It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's gonna happen and you don't want that." Moss didn't offer much more in the way of pregnancy details, including the due date or any hint about the baby's father.

Her divorce from comedian Fred Armisen was finalized in 2011, after a two-year marriage, but Us Weekly notes she'd long said she wanted to be a mom, telling Marie Claire UK in 2018, "I do want to be a mother. ... It's not for everybody, and I didn't know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is." In a 2019 Kimmel appearance, Moss joked about viewers' reactions to her character giving birth under awful conditions on The Handmaid's Tale. "People kept asking me, 'Are you OK? This must be really hard for you!'" she said at the time. "I was like, 'You know I'm not really giving birth, right?'" Watch her most recent Kimmel appearance here. (Read more Elisabeth Moss stories.)