Cops Shot, House Set Ablaze in Volatile Scene Near Philadelphia

At least six people were unaccounted for following a fire at a home that started after two police officers were called there and wounded by gunfire Wednesday, the AP reports. "Our fear is there may be multiple people inside that home who have died," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. "We are hopeful that that is not true." Officers responded to the house in East Lansdowne around 3:45pm after a 911 call reporting that an 11-year-old girl had been shot, Stollsteimer said. They immediately came under fire. One officer was shot in the arm and the other in the leg, officials said. They were both described by Stollsteimer as male, veteran officers. One works for the East Lansdowne department, and the other for neighboring Lansdowne.

Officers from Upper Darby saved their lives by dragging them out of danger, he added, and "we expect them to be perfectly fine." Authorities believe the home was set on fire by someone inside. Intense flames were initially seen rising from the roof and top floor of the three-story home before spreading to the lower levels, largely gutting the structure. Stollsteimer said later Wednesday that six to eight people, including children, were unaccounted for. He said the fire was still smoldering and no one would be able to search the site until Thursday. There was no more information about the child who was reported wounded. The whereabouts of the person who fired at the officers also weren't clear, but Stollsteimer said there were "no threats to the community from that house."