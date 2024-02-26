Ex of Two Famous Rockers Is Selling Her Love Letters

Love letters to Pattie Boyd from both George Harrison and Eric Clapton are going up for sale at Christie's auction house , alongside clothing, jewelry, and other memorabilia from the renowned model and musicians' muse, per the AP . Boyd, who was previously married both to Beatle Harrison and to guitar legend Clapton, is selling a trove of items from her time at the epicenter of 1960s and '70s pop culture, Christie's announced Monday. For Boyd, Harrison wrote "Something," one of the Fab Four's most-covered tunes. Clapton's passion for his friend's wife inspired the scorching "Layla." Later, when Boyd left Harrison and married Clapton, he serenaded her with "Wonderful Tonight."

The auction includes two love letters from Clapton, written while Boyd was married to Harrison, and the original cover artwork for Derek and the Dominos' 1970 album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, a painting of a blonde model who reminded Clapton of Boyd. It's estimated to sell for between $51,000 and $76,000. There are also letters and notes from Harrison, and his handwritten lyrics for the song "Mystical One," which have an estimated price of $38,000 to $63,000.

The more than 100 lots include photos taken by Boyd, who became an accomplished photographer, among them images of the Beatles' 1968 stay at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's ashram in India. "I'm happy to let go of these things which I have treasured and loved for so many years," said Boyd, 79. "I think it's time to move on and share what I have with others." The items are open for online bidding between March 8 and 22, and will be on display at Christie's London headquarters from March 15 to 21.