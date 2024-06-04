Cyndi Lauper Announces Farewell Tour

Cyndi Lauper has a tour coming up—but when it's done, she won't be hitting the road time after time. Live Nation says the 70-year-old singer, best known for her 1983 hit "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," will hit 23 cities across North America in her farewell tour from Oct. 18 to Dec. 5, starting in Montreal. The tour will include a concert at Madison Square Garden in her hometown, New York City, but the final gig will be in Chicago, CNN reports.