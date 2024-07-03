Kevin Spacey to Receive Lifetime Honor in Italy

Kevin Spacey may be on the outs with Hollywood, but that's not the case in Italy. The actor will receive the Nations Award for Lifetime Achievement at a gala in the town of Taormina later this month, reports Deadline. "Kevin Spacey is a timeless monument in film and theater history, who unquestionably deserves the chance to get his career back," says one of the award organizers, Michel Curatolo, per the Hollywood Reporter. The event is not connected to the well-known Taormina film festival.