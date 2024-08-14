Katy Perry Video Is Under Investigation

A Katy Perry music video is under investigation in Spain after authorities say the production company for the video failed to obtain the authorization needed to film in a protected portion of the Balearic Islands. The "Lifetimes" video features Perry on the beach and at the clubs on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera, including shots of the dune system of S'Espalmador—which the Guardian calls "one of the most ecologically rich areas of Formentera." The regional government's Department of the Environment says it is investigating possible damage to the dunes. In the video, a protected area appears to be roped off, and Perry can be seen dancing in the middle of it, TMZ reports.
Per People, the department says the filming of the music video would not be considered a "crime against the environment," since video production is allowed there with the proper authorization, but is rather an alleged infringement. "Lifetimes" is the second single off Perry's upcoming album 143, due out next month and her first album since 2020. The first single, "Woman's World," was largely panned by critics; Pitchfork called it "abysmal." Perry later defended the video for that song, which was called regressive, by explaining that it was meant as a parody, USA Today reports. "YOU CAN DO ANYTHING!" Perry posted on Instagram. "EVEN SATIRE!" (More Katy Perry stories.)