Katy Perry Video Is Under Investigation

A Katy Perry music video is under investigation in Spain after authorities say the production company for the video failed to obtain the authorization needed to film in a protected portion of the Balearic Islands. The "Lifetimes" video features Perry on the beach and at the clubs on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera, including shots of the dune system of S'Espalmador—which the Guardian calls "one of the most ecologically rich areas of Formentera." The regional government's Department of the Environment says it is investigating possible damage to the dunes. In the video, a protected area appears to be roped off, and Perry can be seen dancing in the middle of it, TMZ reports.