These Are the 10 Best TV Episodes Ever

Picking the best shows to hit the small screen is a subject of great debate, but what about the best individual episodes within that giant sea of screening? Rolling Stone is up to that task, and it has thrown down the gauntlet by naming the best 100 television episodes of all time. Here are the top 10 episodes from its list:
- Breaking Bad, "Ozymandias" (Season 5, Episode 14)
- The Simpsons, "Last Exit to Springfield" (Season 4, Episode 17)
- The Leftovers, "International Assassin" (Season 2, Episode 8)
- The Sopranos, "College" (Season 1, Episode 5)
- Seinfeld, "The Contest" (Season 4, Episode 10)
- Mad Men, "The Suitcase" (Season 4, Episode 7)
- Cheers, "Showdown, Part 2" (Season 1, Episode 22)
- Roots, "Part II"
- The Shield, "Family Meeting" (Season 7, Episode 13)
- Atlanta, "Teddy Perkins" (Season 2, Episode 6)
See which other episodes made the top 100 on Rolling Stone
