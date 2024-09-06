Bossa Nova Legend Dies After Bout With Long COVID

Sergio Mendes, the Grammy-winning Brazilian musician whose hit "Mas Que Nada" made him a global legend, has died after months battling the effects of long COVID. He was 83. The death Thursday of the Brazilian pianist, songwriter, and arranger was confirmed in a statement by his family, per the AP . "His wife and musical partner for the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, as were his loving children," the statement Friday said. "Mendes last performed in November 2023 to sold out and wildly enthusiastic houses in Paris, London, and Barcelona."

His rendition of "Mas Que Nada" was one of the songs that helped popularize the Brazilian music genre bossa nova worldwide in the 1960s. In 2006, a modern version of the song topped US charts, as performed by Black Eyed Peas. It was included on his album Timeless, produced by will.i.am and featuring Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake, and the Black Eyed Peas, among others. Mendes' version of "Never Gonna Let You Go" was also a hit on the US charts in the early '80s. Mendes also composed the soundtrack for the film Pele, featuring saxophonist Gerry Mulligan, and even produced an album recorded by the legendary Brazilian soccer player.

Mendes won the 1992 Grammy Award for best world music album for Brasileiro, as well as two Latin Grammy Awards. He also received an Oscar nomination in 2012 for best original song for "Real in Rio," from the animated film Rio. Mendes' family said they'll provide details regarding funeral and memorial services at a later date. "Sergio Mendes was my brother from another country," trumpet player Herb Alpert wrote on Facebook, along with a photo from decades ago, sitting next to Mendes at the piano. "He was a true friend and extremely gifted musician who brought Brazilian music in all its iterations to the entire world with elegance."